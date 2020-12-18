Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Insider Simon Hayes Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £152,950 ($199,830.15).

FGT opened at GBX 872 ($11.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.98. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 846.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 839.01.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (FGT.L) Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

