Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) Insider Richard Preston Sells 29,625 Shares of Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) insider Richard Preston sold 29,625 shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £25,181.25 ($32,899.46).

LON CWR opened at GBX 1,132.39 ($14.79) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 839.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 629.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.17. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 231 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,210 ($15.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a current ratio of 13.99.

Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR.L) (LON:CWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

