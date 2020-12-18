AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Insider Nazneen Rahman Purchases 258 Shares of Stock

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,550 ($98.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,377.58. The stock has a market cap of £99.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

