AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Insider Nazneen Rahman Purchases 258 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020


AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,550 ($98.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,377.58. The stock has a market cap of £99.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

