Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 377,738 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 403 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($194.81).

On Monday, November 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 548 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).

On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 36.41 ($0.48) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.51 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.