Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Insider Antonio Horta-Osorio Buys 377,738 Shares

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33).
Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 403 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.11 ($194.81).
- On Monday, November 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 548 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).
- On Friday, October 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 528 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($193.15).
- On Monday, September 21st, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28).
LON LLOY opened at GBX 36.41 ($0.48) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.51 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.26.
Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.