Andrew Mark Holloway Sells 4,974 Shares of Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Stock

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

NUM stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £355.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.51. Numis Co. Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

