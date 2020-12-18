Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) Insider Nick Brown Purchases 67,415 Shares of Stock

Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) insider Nick Brown purchased 67,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,662.60 ($38,754.38).

Shares of LON PHD opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Proactis Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.60 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £42.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.85.

About Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

