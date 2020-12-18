Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) Insider Nick Brown Purchases 67,415 Shares of Stock

Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) (LON:PHD) insider Nick Brown purchased 67,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,662.60 ($38,754.38).
Shares of LON PHD opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Proactis Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.60 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £42.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.85.
About Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L)
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.