City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Insider Barry Aling Acquires 20,000 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) insider Barry Aling purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($112,359.55).

Barry Aling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £85,600 ($111,836.95).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.52 ($6.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.34. The firm has a market cap of £216.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.47.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

