DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Insider Adrian Marsh Sells 105,659 Shares of Stock

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).
SMDS stock opened at GBX 377.80 ($4.94) on Friday. DS Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.10 ($5.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.74. The stock has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11.
About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)
