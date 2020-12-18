BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of BNTX opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.22 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BioNTech by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

