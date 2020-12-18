Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $277.01.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total transaction of $8,115,450.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $4,183,296.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,262 shares in the company, valued at $588,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,436,979 shares of company stock worth $581,277,704. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 53.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $11,414,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

