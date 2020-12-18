FY2020 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Decreased by Analyst

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Natixis increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

