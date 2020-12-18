Innate Pharma S.A. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Innate Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

IPHA opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.26. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

