B. Riley Weighs in on iCAD, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for iCAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $315.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter worth $2,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iCAD by 585.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 274,956 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 276.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

