Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst M. Larew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

