Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

OC opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

