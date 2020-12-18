Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rocket Companies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a report released on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr expects that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

