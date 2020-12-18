Brokers Set Expectations for Sotera Health’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sotera Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

