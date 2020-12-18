Telos Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a report issued on Monday, December 14th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:TLS opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

