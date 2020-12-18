FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Raised by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.75 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.