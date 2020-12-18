Brokers Issue Forecasts for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

