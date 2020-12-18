Brokers Offer Predictions for MedX Health Corp (MDX.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) (CVE:MDX) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year.

MedX Health Corp (MDX.V) stock opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$21.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. MedX Health Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

MedX Health Corp., a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology that is used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

