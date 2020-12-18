Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$36.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.87.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$32.34 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of C$17.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.18.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,143.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,629 shares in the company, valued at C$491,998.95. Insiders purchased a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $310,461 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

