Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YGR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$0.80 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.30.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 684,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,110.50.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

