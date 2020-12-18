TD Securities Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$1.40 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

TSE TVE opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

