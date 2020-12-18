Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

Shares of WCP opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.40 million. Analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28. Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,966 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

