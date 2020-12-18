National Bank Financial Lowers Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$16.50

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.02. The company has a market cap of C$753.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.42.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

