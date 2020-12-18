National Bank Financial Lowers Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$16.50

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.02. The company has a market cap of C$753.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.42.
Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.