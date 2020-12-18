Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) PT Raised to C$0.45

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on S. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

TSE:S opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$164.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. Sherritt International Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.44.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,317.50. Also, Director Maryse Belanger purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$62,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,670.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.