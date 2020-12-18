CIBC Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$34.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.
SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.
SU opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a market cap of C$34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
