CIBC Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$34.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.06% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

SU opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a market cap of C$34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.1598569 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.