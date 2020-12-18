Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.90 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$488.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.77.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,814,743.61. Also, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares in the company, valued at C$1,427,903.82.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

