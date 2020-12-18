Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Shares of TVE opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$294.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

