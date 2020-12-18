Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$294.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

