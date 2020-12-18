Stock Traders Buy High Volume of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HYD)

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 26,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16,544% compared to the average volume of 158 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

