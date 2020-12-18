Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,599 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,314 call options.

NYSE:WY opened at $34.46 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.