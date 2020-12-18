Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 14,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 3,515 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

