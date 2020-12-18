Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,896 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 1,645 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Burney Co. grew its position in Unum Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Unum Group by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Unum Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

UNM stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

