STORE Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,463 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 404 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 92,259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,533,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

