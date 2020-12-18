Skechers U.S.A. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,731% compared to the average volume of 626 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

