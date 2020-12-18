PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 14,619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the typical volume of 2,866 call options.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

