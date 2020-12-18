Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Corporate Office Properties Trust Call Options (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,636% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,628 shares of company stock worth $237,601. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after buying an additional 384,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.43 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

