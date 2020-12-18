Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 15,180% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $103,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $152,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

