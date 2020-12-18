8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 8384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 28,643 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $429,931.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $605,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 7,444 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $228,977.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,848 shares of company stock worth $3,721,678. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

