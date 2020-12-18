Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $143.00. The stock traded as high as $125.37 and last traded at $125.27, with a volume of 1054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

