Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research now has a $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Arista Networks traded as high as $293.06 and last traded at $291.94, with a volume of 8346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.59.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.36.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,048 shares of company stock valued at $53,939,811. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 67,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

