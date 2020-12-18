IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $156.25 and last traded at $154.20, with a volume of 3247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.33.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

