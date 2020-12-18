SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. SI-BONE traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 3684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,181,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $42,777.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,170.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,732 shares of company stock worth $7,748,687. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

