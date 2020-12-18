American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $17.70. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 26,005 shares.

AOUT has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

