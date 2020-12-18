Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $101.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as high as $87.90 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 105460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after buying an additional 563,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

