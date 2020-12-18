First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Foundation traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 14517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

FFWM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $888.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

