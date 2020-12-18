Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Up 11.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.65. 1,701,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the average session volume of 285,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,924.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). On average, research analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $58,869,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $1,688,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

