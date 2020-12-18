Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Up 9.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s share price was up 9.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 1,684,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,059,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Specifically, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 52.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

